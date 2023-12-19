Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,605 in the last 365 days.

SGS expands flammability testing and certification scope with USCG approval

SGS flammability testing lab now approved by United States Coast Guard

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce its flammability testing laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, is now approved by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as an Accepted Independent Laboratory in accordance with 46 CFR 159.010 and USCG Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 02-06.

The facility is certified to provide production testing, annual testing, inspection and follow-up inspection services in line with the following approval series:

Part 1: Non-combustibility
Part 2: Smoke 2.4.1 and toxicity (FTIR) 2.4.2
Part 5: Surface flammability
Part 7: Vertical flammability
Part 8: Upholstered furniture
Part 9: Bedding components
Part 10: Appendix 2 cone calorimetry

Through the Farmingdale laboratory, SGS offers a complete end-to-end flammability testing, inspection and certification solution to all companies engaged in the maritime industry – shipyards, equipment manufacturers, ship owners and operators. Utilizing an unrivaled network of highly trained auditors, they are able to organize inspections in all parts of the world, securing samples and then transferring them back to the ISO 17025 accredited laboratory at Farmingdale for testing via a trusted chain of custody process.

All flammability testing is conducted in accordance with the International Code for Application of Fire Test Procedures, 2010 FTP (Fire Test Procedures), to demonstrate compliance with both USCG and International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations.

SGS is committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the growing demands of the shipping and vessel industries. Along with an expanded scope, they are investing in research and development to remain at the forefront of flammability testing, inspection and certification advancements.

About SGS

We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

For further information, please contact:

Jackie Brown
SGS
+44 7792 970919
email us here

You just read:

SGS expands flammability testing and certification scope with USCG approval

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more