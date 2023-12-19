Global Osteoarthritis Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $9.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.
The osteoarthritis market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.24 billion in 2023 to $6.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, obesity epidemic, advances in imaging, pain management. The osteoarthritis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the osteoarthritis market is due to the widespread use of painkillers. North America region is expected to hold the largest osteoarthritis market share. Major players in the osteoarthritis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca PLC.

Osteoarthritis Market Segments
• By Treatment: Medication, Surgery, Therapy
• By Diagnosis: Imaging, Joint Fluid Analysis
• By Route Of Administration: Parenteral Route, Topical Route, Oral Route
• By Disease Type: Knee Osteoarthritis, Spine Osteoarthritis, Foot And Ankle Osteoarthritis, Shoulder Osteoarthritis, Hand Osteoarthritis
• By End-User: Hospitals, Medical Institutes
• By Geography: The global osteoarthritis market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Osteoarthritis is a form of arthritis that solely affects the joints, typically the hands, knees, hips, neck and lower back. It develops when the cartilage that covers and shields the ends of the bones gradually erodes. Osteoarthritis treatment aims to reduce pain, improve joint function and slow down the progression of the disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Osteoarthritis Market Characteristics
3. Osteoarthritis Market Trends And Strategies
4. Osteoarthritis Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Osteoarthritis Market Size And Growth
……
27. Osteoarthritis Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Osteoarthritis Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

