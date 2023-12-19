Critically Acclaimed Book "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi Wins Prestigious Golden NYC Book Gold Award

Tony Jeton Selimi Quote - Picture from Selimi's Interview for ABC, NBC, FOX in New York's Globally Famous Times Square

Tony Jeton Selimi - Author Photo

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi NYC Big Book Award Winner

Golden NYC Book Gold Award Crowns "A Path to Excellence" As a Leader in the Literary World and, on the 20th of December, will lit the famous Times Square.

This inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The literary world is buzzing with excitement as Tony Jeton Selimi's book "A Path to Excellence" has been awarded the highly coveted Golden NYC Book Gold Award. This recognition is a testament to Selimi's exceptional writing and ability to inspire and empower readers to embark on self-discovery and personal growth.

The Golden NYC Book Gold Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes outstanding literary works. Selimi's book was chosen from a pool of highly competitive submissions, making this achievement even more remarkable. The award ceremony, which will take place in Spring 2024 in New York, will celebrate Selimi's success and be a testament to his impact as a writer and thought leader.

Selimi, in just a decade, has made a difference in people's lives worldwide through his work. His book, "A Path to Excellence," has been praised by critics and readers alike for its powerful message and practical tools for achieving success and fulfillment in all aspects of life. And his book, "A Path to Excellence," assists with unlocking human potential and attaining ambitious goals successfully. Through his personal experiences and client insights, Selimi offers a roadmap for success that is both practical and inspiring. His message of self-awareness, resilience, and perseverance resonates with readers from all walks of life, making "A Path to Excellence" a truly transformative read.

As the euphoria of winning the Golden NYC Book Gold Award sets in, Selimi's journey as a writer and educator is just beginning. His book continues to receive critical acclaim and has touched the lives of countless readers. With the award ceremony just around the corner, Selimi's success will be on full display on the 20th of December, in the heart of Times Square, shining a light on his remarkable achievements and inspiring others to embark on their path to excellence. It promises to paint Times Square with the glow of Selimi's success as an established author and global personal and professional development authority.

Passers-by and avid admirers of Selimi's books will be enchanted as the billboard at 1560 Broadway, right above the Pelé store, beams the brilliance of "A Path to Excellence" on the 50th minute of the busiest hours (12:50; 1:50; 2:50, right through to 18:50, and 19:50). The never-sleeping city is about to immerse in the radiance of 60-second per hour A Path to Excellence book video.

A Path to Excellence offers the reader a fresh new way to:

1️⃣ Embark on a formidable journey of self-improvement and metamorphosis

2️⃣ Acquire exceptional knowledge for personal breakthroughs and abundance

3️⃣ Catalyse the necessary change that elevates readers to new heights of achievement

"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552

E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

JOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:

Marketing Services

Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282

Fax: 812-961-3133

Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

**About the Author**

Tony J. Selimi is an award-winning and #1 internationally best-selling author of several books, speaker, transformational life coach, and business growth expert specializing in human behavior and maximizing human potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realization and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership, and business goals, creating life-changing breakthroughs and growth, and accelerating your journey to greater levels of fulfillment, wealth, and success. For more information on Tony Jeton Selimi and his award-winning book, "A Path to Excellence," please visit his website at https://tonyselimi.com.

**Media Contact**

The author is available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; don't hesitate to contact his PA at info@tonyselimi.com

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
NYC Big Book Award Winner "A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

