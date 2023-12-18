CBP JFK Global Entry Enrollment Center In-Person Appointment Availability

JAMAICA, N.Y. — U. S. Customs and Border Protection at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Global Entry Enrollment Center has just released thousands of immediate interview appointment times available to the public for the next 90 days!

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air, and sea ports of entry at all major airports and all Preclearance airports. All applicants must undergo an in-person interview before initial enrollment. More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available on the Global Entry page.

To become a Global Entry member, individuals must apply online, pay a non-refundable fee, undergo a background vetting process, and complete an in-person interview. If no disqualifying information is found, travelers receive the benefit of expedited processing when returning from international travel.

CBP recognizes that Global Entry is a very popular program and that there is a significant demand for Global Entry interviews. Recently, the JFK Enrollment Center has expanded appointment availability to better serve trusted travelers in the Tri-State Area.

The JFK Enrollment Center hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30AM until 8:30PM and Saturday through Sunday from 7:00AM to 8:00PM.

Applicants can schedule their interview on the CBP’s Trusted Traveler portal.

The additional interview appointments build on measures CBP has taken to facilitate lawful travel by expanding capacity to enroll Global Entry applicants.

Global Entry also provides access to the TSA Pre✓™ initiative which offers expedited screening through domestic airport security checkpoints. Benefits of TSA Pre✓™ include being able to leave your shoes on, leave light outerwear and belts on, and not have to remove laptops from carrying cases.

Enroll now while space is still available!