CBP officers seize over $100K in unreported currency at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge recently seized over $100,000 in unreported currency hidden within passengers of a vehicle during an inbound examination.

“This recent monetary seizure stands as a testament to the officer’s dedication in upholding the principles of law and order,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP officers work diligently to enforce regulations and this seizure underscores their commitment in safeguarding our communities.”

Stacks containing $100,019 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sunday, December 17 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Chevrolet HHR for secondary examination. After initial inspection, CBP officers conducted an intensive physical examination and discovered a total of $100,019 in unreported currency concealed on the driver, passengers, and belongings.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

