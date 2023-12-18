December 18, 2023

Cross Office Building to remain closed all day to remove damaged scaffolding

Governor Janet Mills has delayed the opening of State of Maine offices until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The Cross Office Building, located at 111 Sewall Street in Augusta, will remain closed all day tomorrow to remove scaffolding damaged by the storm.

“I am delaying the opening of State office buildings tomorrow to allow time for power restoration, road clean up, and other clean up efforts,” said Governor Mills. “I strongly urge all Maine people to stay off the roads if possible. If you must travel, please exercise caution and be sure to provide plenty of room for emergency first responders and for crews that are restoring power and clearing roadways. We will continue to closely monitor the impact of the storm overnight, and we urge folks to stay vigilant and safe.”

The State’s Emergency Operation Center remains in partial activation to track the storm and to monitor any storm-related requests from County-based emergency management agencies. The Mills Administration also remains in contact with Maine’s utilities.