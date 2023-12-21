JUARA Skincare Celebrates as UNESCO Recognizes Jamu Wellness Culture

The book "JAMU LIFESTYLE: Indonesian Herbal Wellness Tradition" explores the history and health benefits of Jamu. JUARA's Invigorating Coffee Treatment body scrub is perfect for transforming dull skin into a radiant complexion.

The UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Convention Committee has officially recognized the traditional Indonesian herbal wellness tradition Jamu.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Convention Committee has officially bestowed official recognition upon the traditional Indonesian herbal wellness tradition Jamu. This recognition is a significant milestone for JUARA Skincare, a skincare company largely inspired by holistic health and the wellness rituals of Jamu.

Jamu is a traditional approach to alternative medicine that has been used for centuries to promote overall wellness and natural beauty. Deeply rooted in Indonesia's heritage, Jamu still has an enduring influence on many modern-day wellness practices. JUARA Skincare, a prominent skincare company at the center of the Jamu movement, has been incorporating these ancient Indonesian ingredients into their skincare products since its inception in 2004. The company's mission has always been to not only provide effective skincare solutions but also to spread and celebrate the wellness rituals of Jamu.

The recognition of Jamu Wellness Culture by UNESCO is a testament to the importance of preserving and promoting traditional knowledge and practices. JUARA Skincare is proud to be a part of this wellness movement and to have their efforts recognized on a global scale.

Metta Murdaya, co-founder of JUARA, has played an instrumental role in preserving Jamu's powerful legacy. Her passion for Indonesian culture and heritage led her to publish the book, "JAMU LIFESTYLE: Indonesian Herbal Wellness Tradition," which delves deeper into the history and health benefits of Jamu. This book has even received global recognition by winning awards for the Best Health Cookbook and Best Printer at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards in 2023. This comprehensive exploration of Jamu customs serves as a testament to these ancient herbal wellness practices.

JUARA skincare stands as a living embodiment of the principles outlined in Murdaya's book, seamlessly blending ancient wisdom with modern science to create a unique range of skincare products. From their skin-refining Invigorating Coffee Treatment to their award-winning Candlenut Body Creme, each product from JUARA is made with natural and organic ingredients that often come from Jamu wellness rituals. By incorporating the essence of Jamu into their skincare formulas, JUARA has not only captured the spirit of Indonesian customs but has also garnered a global following for their innovative approach to skincare.

"We are thrilled by UNESCO's recognition of Jamu Wellness Culture as an integral part of Indonesia's heritage,” says Metta Murdaya, co-founder of JUARA. “At JUARA, we have always believed in the power of these ancient traditions. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to preserving and promoting the herbal wellness practices of Jamu."

The UNESCO recognition marks a significant milestone for both Jamu and JUARA. JUARA's products, deeply rooted in the principles of Jamu, have resonated with individuals seeking holistic skincare solutions that honor the wisdom of traditional wellness practices. As consumers increasingly seek authenticity in their skincare choices, JUARA's commitment to Jamu lets people shop here for better, healthier choices. By bridging the gap between ancient traditions and contemporary skincare needs, JUARA continues to make strides in redefining beauty routines worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

JUARA Skincare - inspired by the ancient Indonesian Jamu tradition and your need for self-care