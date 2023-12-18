Governor Appoints Four To Credit Union Commission

TEXAS, December 18 - December 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Becky Ames and reappointed Karyn C. Brownlee and Jim Minge to the Credit Union Commission for terms to expire on February 15, 2029. Additionally, the Governor appointed Cody Huggins to the board for a term set to expire on February 15, 2027. The Commission supervises the Credit Union Department, which regulates all credit unions organized and chartered under the laws of the state of Texas.



Becky Ames of Beaumont is vice president of strategic alliances with Griffith Moseley Johnson & Associates, Inc. She brings almost three decades of public sector experience, including seven terms as Mayor of Beaumont and seven terms as a Beaumont Councilmember at-large. She has served on numerous boards and is currently serving on the board of the 100 Club of Southeast Texas, the Economic Development Division of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, and as a sustaining member of the Junior League of Beaumont. Ames received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.



Karyn C. Brownlee of Coppell is a contract writer and consultant. As a member of the Texas Elementary Principals & Supervisors Association, she was a conference presenter and a leadership academy graduate. She has served as a judge for the Stoa National Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament, a board member of the Coppell YMCA, a board member of Proven Way Ministry, and as a teacher and leadership team member at Prestonwood Baptist Church of Plano. Additionally, she’s volunteered for Life Romania, the Coppell Humane Society, Bridgebuilders, Habitat for Humanity, and Operation Christmas Child. Brownlee received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.



Jim Minge of Arlington is the president and CEO of the Texas Trust Credit Union. He is a member of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Fort Worth Chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Minge received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin.



Cody Huggins of Georgetown is a principal at Scout Ventures. Previously, he managed a venture studio focused on InsureTech, FinTech, and PropTech. Prior to that, he was the Treasurer at FTC Solar, where he co-led their $258 million initial public offering. He has served as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, Veterati, and for Honor Flight Austin. Huggins received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served six years as an infantry officer, with his last assignment as a ranger instructor.

