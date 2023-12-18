Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy Class 55

For Immediate Release

December 15, 2023



COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of 44 first-line supervisors today from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 55. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 28 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.



The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Coconut Creek Police Department. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.



The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.



The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001





Florida Leadership Academy Class 55 Graduates:



Luis Avila Indian River County Sheriff's Office

Rapheal Brown Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Dodd Bulger Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Jeff Collins St. Augustine Police Department

Lionel Davis Broward Sheriff’s Office

Marsha Davis Florida Department of Corrections

Kate DeSousa Pasco County Corrections Department

James Driscoll III Collier County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Easter Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Mark Eastty Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Taylor Faulk Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Jim Fillip Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Rebecca Galvez Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Brittney Garmon St. Augustine Police Department

Stephen German Collier County Sheriff's Office

Peter Guevara North Bay Village Police Department

Cindy Hammond Consolidated Dispatch Agency

Phillip Horne Margate Police Department

Robert Imel Florida Highway Patrol

Martin Jennings Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Stephanie Knapek Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

John Konetz Sunny Isles Beach Police Department

Jordan Leon-Sanchez Marion County Sheriff's Office

Lincoln Lewis Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Victor Lynch Hallandale Beach Police Department

Matt Maguire Lauderhill Police Department

Charles Mason Florida Department of Corrections

Jeremy McIntyre Miami Gardens Police Department

Cody McKinney Coconut Creek Police Department

Frank McManus Coconut Creek Police Department

Alfred Morgan Sanford Police Department

Gerardo Novoa Hallandale Beach Police Department

John Oleson Zephyrhills Police Department

Suinda Ortiz Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Anthony Palese Florida Highway Patrol

Linda Plante Consolidated Dispatch Agency

Paul Pratt Seminole County Sheriff's Office

Lux Previl Florida Highway Patrol

Awilda Santos Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Iseah Smith III Polk County Sheriff's Office

Roxie Snellings Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco

David Tablada Coconut Creek Police Department

Kenny Thompson Marion County Sheriff's Office

Jason Wright Clay County Sheriff's Office



