Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy Class 55
For Immediate Release
December 15, 2023
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of 44 first-line supervisors today from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 55. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 28 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Coconut Creek Police Department. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.
The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
Florida Leadership Academy Class 55 Graduates:
Luis Avila Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Rapheal Brown Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Dodd Bulger Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Jeff Collins St. Augustine Police Department
Lionel Davis Broward Sheriff’s Office
Marsha Davis Florida Department of Corrections
Kate DeSousa Pasco County Corrections Department
James Driscoll III Collier County Sheriff's Office
Daniel Easter Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Mark Eastty Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Faulk Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Jim Fillip Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Rebecca Galvez Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Brittney Garmon St. Augustine Police Department
Stephen German Collier County Sheriff's Office
Peter Guevara North Bay Village Police Department
Cindy Hammond Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Phillip Horne Margate Police Department
Robert Imel Florida Highway Patrol
Martin Jennings Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Stephanie Knapek Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
John Konetz Sunny Isles Beach Police Department
Jordan Leon-Sanchez Marion County Sheriff's Office
Lincoln Lewis Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Victor Lynch Hallandale Beach Police Department
Matt Maguire Lauderhill Police Department
Charles Mason Florida Department of Corrections
Jeremy McIntyre Miami Gardens Police Department
Cody McKinney Coconut Creek Police Department
Frank McManus Coconut Creek Police Department
Alfred Morgan Sanford Police Department
Gerardo Novoa Hallandale Beach Police Department
John Oleson Zephyrhills Police Department
Suinda Ortiz Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Anthony Palese Florida Highway Patrol
Linda Plante Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Paul Pratt Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Lux Previl Florida Highway Patrol
Awilda Santos Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Iseah Smith III Polk County Sheriff's Office
Roxie Snellings Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco
David Tablada Coconut Creek Police Department
Kenny Thompson Marion County Sheriff's Office
Jason Wright Clay County Sheriff's Office
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public information
(850) 410-7001