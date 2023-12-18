Submit Release
Law enforcement supervisors graduate from Florida Leadership Academy Class 55

December 15, 2023
 
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute (FCJEI) announces the graduation of 44 first-line supervisors today from the Florida Leadership Academy, Class 55. These graduates serve in leadership roles representing 28 criminal justice agencies throughout the state.
 
The graduates met for four week-long sessions at the Coconut Creek Police Department. They learned skills necessary to support the needs of their agencies and their communities as they prepare for future challenges.
 
The goal of the Florida Leadership Academy is to prepare first-line supervisors in criminal justice organizations to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader.
 
The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute, which is housed within the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and affiliated with the State University System, was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature to address the need for an innovative and multi-faceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 
Florida Leadership Academy Class 55 Graduates:
 
Luis Avila                               Indian River County Sheriff's Office
Rapheal Brown                      Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Dodd Bulger                           Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Jeff Collins                             St. Augustine Police Department
Lionel Davis                           Broward Sheriff’s Office
Marsha Davis                         Florida Department of Corrections
Kate DeSousa                       Pasco County Corrections Department
James Driscoll III                   Collier County Sheriff's Office
Daniel Easter                         Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Mark Eastty                           Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Taylor Faulk                           Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Jim Fillip                                Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Rebecca Galvez                    Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Brittney Garmon                    St. Augustine Police Department
Stephen German                   Collier County Sheriff's Office
Peter Guevara                       North Bay Village Police Department
Cindy Hammond                   Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Phillip Horne                          Margate Police Department
Robert Imel                            Florida Highway Patrol
Martin Jennings                     Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office
Stephanie Knapek                 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
John Konetz                          Sunny Isles Beach Police Department
Jordan Leon-Sanchez           Marion County Sheriff's Office
Lincoln Lewis                         Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Victor Lynch                           Hallandale Beach Police Department
Matt Maguire                         Lauderhill Police Department
Charles Mason                      Florida Department of Corrections
Jeremy McIntyre                   Miami Gardens Police Department
Cody McKinney                     Coconut Creek Police Department
Frank McManus                    Coconut Creek Police Department
Alfred Morgan                       Sanford Police Department
Gerardo Novoa                     Hallandale Beach Police Department
John Oleson                         Zephyrhills Police Department
Suinda Ortiz                         Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Anthony Palese                    Florida Highway Patrol
Linda Plante                         Consolidated Dispatch Agency
Paul Pratt                             Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Lux Previl                             Florida Highway Patrol
Awilda Santos                      Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Iseah Smith III                      Polk County Sheriff's Office
Roxie Snellings                    Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco
David Tablada                      Coconut Creek Police Department
Kenny Thompson                Marion County Sheriff's Office
Jason Wright                       Clay County Sheriff's Office
 
