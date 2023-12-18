Dr. David O'Shields Assumes Chairmanship of the State Board of Education

At the December 12, 2023 meeting of the State Board of Education (SBE), Dr. David O’Shields was sworn in as the chair of the SBE. The SBE also unanimously elected Rita Allison as chair-elect while recognizing four members who have officially fulfilled their current terms on the board.

“It is an honor to work with such committed members on the State Board. I hope our time in 2024 can strengthen educational opportunities for all students,” said O’Shields. “Public education and public service are commitments I take seriously. I am looking forward to working together with all members of the State Board.”

O’Shields earned his Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Clemson University, a B.A. in Religious Studies, and his M.A.T in History from the University of South Carolina. He has served as the Superintendent of Laurens County School District 56 since 2011. Prior to becoming Superintendent, O’Shields has served as Director of Human Resources, Director of Student Accountability, and Principal.

O’Shields received the Milken Family Foundation “National Educator Award” in 2003 and was named the “South Carolina Ambassador” in 1992 by Inez Tenenbaum. He is heavily involved in the Science Olympiad program at Clinton Middle and Clinton High School and continues to teach AP classes even with his busy schedule. He assists with coaching both the Clinton Middle School and Clinton High School Academic Teams and is actively involved with his community. O’Shields has served on the Laurens County Development Corporation Board of Directors as well as the Laurens County Mental Health Board of Directors.

O’Shields and his wife, Terri, have two daughters, Katie and Maggie.

The SBE is the policy-making body for public K-12 education in South Carolina. It is established in Article XI § 1 of the South Carolina Constitution. The SBE consists of 17 members, one appointed from each of the state's 16 judicial circuits by the legislators representing the various circuits, and a 17th member appointed by the governor. Members are appointed for four-year terms. County representation within a given circuit rotates from term to term. A full list of the board members may be found here.

In addition to O’Shields and Allison moving into leadership positions, four board members have fulfilled their terms, but will continue to serve until their legislative circuit elects a new member. Their names and respective represented areas may be found below. Bold represents their county of residence.

