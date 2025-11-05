Six South Carolina Schools Recognized for Academic Excellence and Closing Achievement Gaps

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver and Governor Henry McMaster recognized six South Carolina schools Wednesday afternoon at the Statehouse for earning 2025 Blue Ribbon School honors.



These schools were selected for their leadership in academic excellence and for making measurable progress in closing achievement gaps among students.



This Year’s Honorees:

Aiken Scholars Academy (Exemplary High Performing)

Charleston School of the Arts (Exemplary High Performing)

Tigerville Elementary School (Exemplary High Performing)

West Pelzer Elementary School (Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing)

Cross High School (Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing)

Prince of Peace Catholic School (Exemplary High Performing)

About Blue Ribbon:

The U.S. Department of Education (USED) began the National Blue Ribbon Schools program more than 40 years ago to recognize public and private schools for overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.



Public schools are nominated based on their overall performance by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). Independent schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education (CAPE).



Looking Ahead:

In August, the USED notified states it was ending its role in the program and encouraged states to continue recognizing excellence through their own initiatives. Beginning this school year, the SCDE will launch the South Carolina Blue Ribbon Schools program, continuing the proud tradition of celebrating schools that exemplify excellence every single day.

The state-led recognition will be based on criteria similar to the national program honoring both academic success and growth happening across South Carolina’s schools. The SCDE will review every aspect of the nomination and selection process so that moving forward these recognitions reflect the hard work and high expectations we’ve set for education in our state.

What They’re Saying:

“These Blue Ribbon Schools embody the very best of South Carolina education,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “We’re proud to continue this legacy of celebrating excellence. They show what happens when educators believe in every child’s potential, and students discover the power of hard work and believing in themselves. Their success lights the path for schools across our state.”



“The achievements of these six schools should be a source of great pride for our entire state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “They represent what can be accomplished when South Carolinians come together with purpose, perseverance, and a shared belief in the power of a great education. Our hope is the next generation of students will carry that same spirit forward.”

NOTE: You can watch or download Wednesday's press conference here.