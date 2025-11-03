Academic Achievement & Student Progress Drive SC School Report Card Gains

Rising test scores, student academic growth, and gains in college- and career- readiness fueled improvements across South Carolina schools according to the 2025 South Carolina School Report Cards, released Monday by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and South Carolina Education Oversight Committee (EOC).



The new report cards, unveiled at Annie Burnside Elementary School in Richland School District One, measure schools across key performance indicators, including academic achievement, student progress, college and career readiness, and school climate.



The number of South Carolina schools earning an overall rating of ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ increased from 549 to 623.



Why It Matters:

South Carolina’s School Report Cards provide families, educators, and the community with a clear snapshot of how schools are performing, helping everyone stay informed and engaged on how their schools stack up.



They also provide a roadmap toward the state’s goal for every child to graduate college, career, or military ready, and that by 2030, at least 75% of students at or above grade level.



The Big Picture:

These report cards serve as an important accountability measure, allowing parents, educators, and policy makers to understand and identify challenges in their schools. Schools are rated: Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, Unsatisfactory.



Elementary Schools

Nearly half of SC’s elementary schools are rated Good or better.

More than a quarter of SC elementary schools improved their Overall rating from 2024 to 2025.

The percentage of elementary schools earning a Good or better on the ‘Academic Achievement’ and ‘Student Progress’ indicators rating increased 3% and 7% respectively over 2024.

Middle Schools

Nearly one in three middle schools improved their overall ratings from 2024 to 2025.

The percentage of middle schools earning a Good or better for the ‘Student Progress’ indicator rating increased from 22% in 2024 to 40% in 2025.

High Schools

South Carolina’s On-Time Graduation Rate is at 86.7%, a 10-year high.

The percentage of high schools earning a Good or better on the ‘College/Career Readiness’ indicator increased from 63% in 2024 to 75% in 2025.



Spotlight - Annie Burnside Elementary:

Annie Burnside Elementary School earned an overall report card rating of Excellent for the 2024-25 school year. This marked an improvement from an Average overall rating in 2023-24.

Annie Burnside Elementary is one of the EOC’s Beating the Odds Investigative Study Schools . Schools in this study are high poverty schools demonstrating strong academic achievement.

. Schools in this study are high poverty schools demonstrating strong academic achievement. 83% of students at Annie Burnside are considered Pupils in Poverty.

The ‘Student Progress’ indicator at Annie Burnside improved from Average in 2023-24 to Excellent in 2024-25.

Looking Ahead:

College and Career Readiness remains a top priority for South Carolina students. While South Carolina’s on-time graduation rate is at a ten-year high, only 75.1% of students are either career or college ready. While the gap between the state’s graduation rate and college or career readiness has narrowed, more work must be done to ensure that a South Carolina diploma directly translates to post-secondary success.



The recent approval of South Carolina’s tiered stackable credential system is one big step forward to increase alignment of high school credentials with employability. South Carolina’s business and industry leaders will have a primary role in developing and maintaining the list of credentials. This tiered system is expected to be fully implemented by the 2027-2028 school year, allowing districts and high schools adequate time to transition to the new system.



What They're Saying:

“These report cards tell a clear story: South Carolina students and educators are rolling up their sleeves and getting results,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “From the Lowcountry to the Upstate, we’re proving that when teachers are empowered, communities are engaged, and high expectations meet strong support students soar. The South Carolina Surge is growing, and together—from the classroom to the Statehouse—we’re building the foundation for every child to reach their God-given potential. This progress is fuel in the tank: energy and inspiration to drive us forward in the vital work still ahead.”



“Our state report cards show that South Carolina’s on-time graduation rate for high school students remains high at 86.7%. This is great news, but we also acknowledge the need for an increase in students who are college and career ready,” said Education Oversight Committee Chair April Allen. “With this goal in mind, we are happy to acknowledge the recent approval of the SC tiered credential system. We expect this new system will better prepare our high school students for successful career paths as it is implemented in the upcoming years.”



“This ‘Excellent’ rating belongs to our entire Annie Burnside family. It reflects the hard work of our students, the dedication of our teachers, the support from the community, and their belief in what’s possible,” said Dr. Janet Campbell, principal of Annie Burnside Elementary School. “Our school made a commitment to work together, focus on growth, and hold high expectations for every child. Seeing our students rise to the challenge has been incredibly rewarding.”



“What is happening at Annie Burnside proves that success is possible when a school community shares a clear vision and works together to make it real,” said Dr. Todd Walker, Superintendent of Richland School District One. “I am incredibly proud of Dr. Campbell, her dedicated staff, and their students, and I am confident that the same determination and collaboration can transform every school in Richland One moving forward.”



More detailed information on the 2025 SC School Report Cards can be found at www.screportcards.com.

Overall Ratings for the 2024 and 2025 School Report Cards by School Type

