Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management: Winter is key time for pond management in Virginia

Proper planning, equipment and maintenance are critical to year-round healthy ecosystems.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures drop and freezing temperatures become common, many Virginia residents assume their outdoor maintenance activities are done for the season. But for property owners with ponds, this is actually an ideal time to ensure that your pond is healthy for the coming year’s warmer temperatures.

The most common misconception of Virginia pond owners is that colder temperatures cure their pond’s algae “problems”. This is because algae blooms, and then appears to go away, at least to the eyes of the casual observer. But in fact, pond management over winter is critical to a healthy ecosystem.

In fact, ponds with large algae issues – if left untreated – will pick up right where they left off and usually get worse. Why? When algae blooms die they fall to the floor of ponds, causing a thicker nutrient load on the bottom – paving the way for more growth the following year.

So what should pond owners do over the winter? “Aeration is key, but you need to kill the algae first,” states Clement Miller of Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management. “We advise our clients to avoid poisons as these can kill the permaculture of the pond and you don’t want that. Bacterial treatments are effective but only above 40 degrees (Fahrenheit). The sooner you can get an aerator installation - or even a fountain for very small ponds depending on freezing conditions – the healthier your pond will be the following spring and summer.”

Mr. Miller also notes that winter is an ideal time to address these issues. “Don’t procrastinate until the spring…” he says. “By then you’ve missed several months of opportunity to improve the health of your pond’s ecosystem and algae is already on its way.”

