Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 36 Graduation

December 18, 2023



SANFORD, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 20 Florida criminal justice agencies and one North Carolina police department.



During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts. The graduation ceremony was held December 15.



The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 36 Graduates:



Kristin Adams Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Vasiliki Alicea Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Brittany Alvarado Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Angelica M. Ardines Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Lucas Aviles Orlando Police Department

William Barber Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Gabriella N. Barrera New Bern Police Department, NC

Rebecca Black Florida Gaming Control Commission

Brittany Burris Zephyrhills Police Department

Jan Palmeri Clark Boynton Beach Police Department

Kristina Cole Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Darcy Cope Cosentino Winter Park Police Department

Anthony Florian Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Forrester Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Kathryn Fowler Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Stephanie I. François Orange County Public Schools District Police

Nicholas Garcia Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Nicoda Goulbourne Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation

Rachel Higgins Kissimmee Police Department

Dallas M. Hull Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Shayla Laursen Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Christina Ann Malley Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jason Mileshko Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jeffrey Morales Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

Maritza Rodriguez Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

Tina Scott Sanford Airport Police Department

Jessica Stormes Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Derek Vildósola City of North Miami Police Department

Amanda Wiggins Florida Gaming Control Commission

Madeleine Williams Seminole County Sheriff's Office



