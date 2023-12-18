Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 36 Graduation
For Immediate Release
December 18, 2023
SANFORD, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 20 Florida criminal justice agencies and one North Carolina police department.
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts. The graduation ceremony was held December 15.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 36 Graduates:
Kristin Adams Collier County Sheriff’s Office
Vasiliki Alicea Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Brittany Alvarado Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Angelica M. Ardines Fort Lauderdale Police Department
Lucas Aviles Orlando Police Department
William Barber Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Gabriella N. Barrera New Bern Police Department, NC
Rebecca Black Florida Gaming Control Commission
Brittany Burris Zephyrhills Police Department
Jan Palmeri Clark Boynton Beach Police Department
Kristina Cole Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Darcy Cope Cosentino Winter Park Police Department
Anthony Florian Broward County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Forrester Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Kathryn Fowler Osceola County Sheriff's Office
Stephanie I. François Orange County Public Schools District Police
Nicholas Garcia Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Nicoda Goulbourne Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation
Rachel Higgins Kissimmee Police Department
Dallas M. Hull Volusia County Sheriff's Office
Shayla Laursen Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Ann Malley Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jason Mileshko Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jeffrey Morales Seminole County Sheriff’s Office
Maritza Rodriguez Osceola County Sheriff’s Office
Tina Scott Sanford Airport Police Department
Jessica Stormes Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Derek Vildósola City of North Miami Police Department
Amanda Wiggins Florida Gaming Control Commission
Madeleine Williams Seminole County Sheriff's Office
