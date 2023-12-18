Virginia's Virtue Solar certified as Tesla Powerwall Installer

Becomes only active Charlottesville-based company with designation

We are excited to be a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer because it allows us to offer battery-backup to many solar customers that would otherwise be unable to achieve it.” — Matt Powers, Virtue Solar Founder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtue Solar was recently named a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer, a recognition highlighting the company’s strong commitment to providing high-quality solar solutions and promoting clean energy. The Tesla Powerwall is an integrated battery system that stores solar energy for backup protection when the grid goes down.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar is Central Virginia’s top-rated local solar provider, designing and installing quality commercial and residential solar systems across the state since 2015. They are currently the only active Charlottesville-based company listed for Powerwall purchase and installation, according to Tesla’s official website.

"We are excited to be a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer because it allows us to offer battery-backup to many solar customers that would otherwise be unable to achieve it,” notes company founder Matt Powers. “It's a great product that works with most solar systems, so those with existing grid-tied solar systems can increase their resilience and provide backup power to their home during a grid outage."

The Tesla Powerwall system detects outages, powers homes and electric vehicles with backup energy, and automatically recharges with sunlight to keep appliances running for days.

This certification marks yet another of Virtue Solar’s recent accomplishments in the world of solar energy provision. The company was recently promoted to the prestigious rank of Gold Installer by Enphase Energy, the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters.

About Virtue Solar:

Established in 2015, Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems across the state and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.