Traffic Alert - Route 5 / Petti Co Jct, St Johnsbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 5 near Petti Co Jct in St Johnsbury is blocked due to a mud slide.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
