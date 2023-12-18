Traffic Alert - Route 5 / Petti Co Jct, St Johnsbury





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 5 near Petti Co Jct in St Johnsbury is blocked due to a mud slide.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd Williston VT

Phone: 802.878.7111/ Fax: 802.878.3173