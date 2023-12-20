KCS Angels Earns Autism Certification, Enhances Accessibility Measures for Their Community

KCS Angels receive the Certified Autism Center™ designation from IBCCES after completing autism-specific training and certification

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KCS Angels receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This credential is granted to organizations that complete an autism-specific training and certification process, signifying their commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“The training we received from IBCCES and the certification makes us the leading center in Lansing for Neurodiveregent accommodations,” stated Tracy Smith Executive Director/Founder of KCS Angels.

IBCCES’ autism training provides staff with an understanding of best practices and resources for assisting autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. To earn the CAC designation, 80% of staff must complete the training, creating a safe space for all individuals and families to gather, socialize and be a part of their community in a welcoming environment.

In addition to IBCCES’ training and certification, KCS Angels has a designated Quiet Room and a designated Sensory Friendly Room for those who need a break from the noise or just finding the tools needed for decompression during their day here at the center.

“We are proud to recognize KCS Angels as a Certified Autism Center™, and we commend them for their dedication to creating a space where all individuals feel welcome and included,” said IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb. “Our mission is to provide specialized training so professionals can continue to help autistic individuals thrive, and we’re glad this certification will help KCS Angels further their mission as well.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About KCS Angels

The center was created by adults with various disabilities to have a space where they can have safe and interactive day time activities. KCS can go into the community as a group or find stimulating activity inside the center. In partnership with Lansing Parks Recreation, the center offers many family friendly activities.