Christmas Message from Premier Scott Moe

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2023

Joy to the world! The Lord is come...

Let earth receive her King...

Let every heart prepare Him room...

The story of Christmas is well known... A child born in humble beginnings.

A child sent to bring a message of peace...of salvation... of joy...

And to bring a message that joy is not found in possessions but in our family... in our friends...in the freedom that we have.

Christmas can be a very busy time...

As we get on the road to travel to spend time with family...

Or prepare to have family and friends share the holidays with you...

There is the inevitable rushing to find the perfect gift...

the perfect tree... rushing to make the perfect meal...

It is easy to get caught up in the busyness of the season.

Let us not forget that...

The message of joy at Christmas remains unchanged.

And so as you gather this Christmas season, I hope you will find joy in fellowship with family and friends.

As you open presents on Christmas morning, you will find joy in the excited eyes of your children and grandchildren.

And as you look on the blessings in your life, that you might find joy in being a blessing to those around you.

Joy to the world... the Lord is come...

On behalf of my colleagues, my wife Krista, and our family...

I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a joyful New Year.

