Leader of the Opposition Christmas Message

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2023

What does Christmas mean to me?

First off, for me, it means family. And community. Joining loved ones for a time of love and laughter while celebrating traditions and making new memories.

It's also a time to remember to reach out to those for whom this most wonderful time of the year can be profoundly difficult.

When I was a kid growing up in Lang, every Christmas Eve, on our way home from mass, we'd stop by to visit our neighbour Mildred.

Mildred had been widowed for many years and I know she always looked forward to our family visits.

My mom and dad would hide a stocking full of small gifts for her and in that stocking would be a goat, because Mildred and my dad would always tease each other about being old goats.

I know Mildred always loved those visits but when I look back, those visits are some of my fondest childhood memories because we were able to share the joy of the season with someone we all truly cherished.

When Guy and I started our family, we got to bring together our different Christmas traditions, and got to start a few of our own!

To say the least, our three kids give us a lot to celebrate. There is no greater joy than celebrating the season through the eyes of a child.

And I have to say, one of the biggest gifts for me this year is that my eldest child, my daughter Hannah, who's been away at school for the better part of the past five years is now moving back to the province - and I couldn't be happier.

A Saskatchewan Christmas can certainly be cold, but it's by joining with our loved ones that we can find comfort and joy, warmth and light. It's a time to hold our loved ones close, to count our blessings.

To know that it is better to give than to receive. To seek renewal.

To do our part to better the lives of those around us.

think of the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, or of Judaism's celebration of Hanukkah.

Like Christmas, both hold out the hope for the triumph of light over darkness, togetherness over isolation, love over hate.

Ultimately, hope, generosity, and love is what we're all celebrating this season, and it's what we should strive for...every day.

So, no matter where you live, who is at your table,

On behalf of my family, and on behalf of the extended Saskatchewan NDP family, I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year.

