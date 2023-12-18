Operator For Addictions Treatment Services at Former Drumming Hill Youth Centre Selected

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) have selected Poundmaker's Lodge to provide withdrawal management and inpatient addiction treatment spaces in the province's northwest as the result of a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

In June 2023, the Ministry of Health, in partnership with the SHA, issued a RFP to find an operator for addiction treatment services at the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre facility in North Battleford. Poundmaker's Lodge was chosen following a comprehensive review of submitted proposals.

The new facility will add 14 spaces once operational.

"We are committed to adding 500 addictions treatment spaces across the province as part of our Action Plan for Mental Health & Addictions," The Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill said on behalf of Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "The new spaces operated by Poundmaker will provide greater access to treatment for residents in the area and help their recovery journey."

Poundmaker's Lodge brings 50 years of experience providing addictions treatment based in the cultural and spiritual belief of traditional First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples. Poundmaker's Lodge will provide withdrawal management and inpatient addiction treatment for adults.

Poundmaker's Lodge operates an addiction treatment centre just outside of Edmonton. Poundmaker's Lodge is an international leader in the field of addictions counselling and has earned a reputation for helping Indigenous people overcome the effects of addiction and improve their health outcomes. Its programming focusses on Indigenous culture and spirituality; however, its principles are universal. Clients from all cultures, traditions and faiths are welcome.

"It is with honour that Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres will be extending its services to the residents of Saskatchewan," Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres Executive Director Brad Cardinal said. "This approval is timely and supports our celebrating 50 successful years of treatment and recovery of our people. We are excited to continue to provide traditional, spiritual, and cultural healing alongside western methodologies. Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres looks forward to working closely with Saskatchewan Health Services as a valued partner as they support us in this endeavor."

The Ministry of Health currently funds 553 pre-treatment, withdrawal management, intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment, and post-treatment spaces across the province operated by the SHA and third parties.

The addition of these treatment spaces is the latest increase to Saskatchewan's inpatient bed capacity. Since 2007, there has been a 53 per cent increase in withdrawal management beds in Saskatchewan and a 38 per cent increase in treatment beds.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement will continue to work with Poundmaker's Lodge, the Ministry of Health, and the SHA on the repurposing of the former Drumming Hill facility.

The facility is expected to open for addictions treatment in the spring of 2024.

