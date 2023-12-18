VADOC Conducts “Operation Jingle Bells”

Press Release December 18, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) recently completed “Operation Jingle Bells,” conducted by District 12, Staunton Probation and Parole, which led to a total of 12 arrests.

Seven of those arrested were listed as absconders.

Charges include the selling of fentanyl, drug possession, the possession of a firearm by a felon, and a firearm theft.

"I thank the Probation and Parole Officers at District 12 for their hard work and great results from this operation,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “This Demonstrates the important role these districts play ensuring long-term public safety for the Commonwealth.”

More information about community supervision at the VADOC can be found on the Probation and Parole section of the VADOC website.