St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child // Sheldon

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/14/23 around 3:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: School bus route in Sheldon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Mitchell J. Boyer
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont
VICTIM: Juvenile
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/14/23 at approximately 4:38 PM, Vermont State Police received a report from the Sheldon Elementary School that a bus driver, Mitch Boyer, had struck a student with his hand on the bus at around 3:30 PM. The subsequent investigation revealed that Boyer did strike the child victim.
Boyer turned himself in to State Police on 12/16/23. He was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court on 1/30/24 at 8:30 AM for the charges of Simple Assault and Cruelty to a Child.
The bus company associated with this incident is Terricel Transit out of Swanton, Vermont.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.