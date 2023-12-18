St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child // Sheldon

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23A2007256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/14/23 around 3:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: School bus route in Sheldon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Mitchell J. Boyer

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont

VICTIM: Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/14/23 at approximately 4:38 PM, Vermont State Police received a report from the Sheldon Elementary School that a bus driver, Mitch Boyer, had struck a student with his hand on the bus at around 3:30 PM. The subsequent investigation revealed that Boyer did strike the child victim.

Boyer turned himself in to State Police on 12/16/23. He was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court on 1/30/24 at 8:30 AM for the charges of Simple Assault and Cruelty to a Child.

The bus company associated with this incident is Terricel Transit out of Swanton, Vermont.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/30/24 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y

