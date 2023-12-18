St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child // Sheldon

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2007256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand                      

STATION:              St. Albans       

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  12/14/23  around 3:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION:  School bus route in Sheldon, Vermont

VIOLATION:  Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED:  Mitchell J. Boyer                                             

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate Springs, Vermont

 

VICTIM:  Juvenile

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 12/14/23 at approximately 4:38 PM, Vermont State Police received a report from the Sheldon Elementary School that a bus driver, Mitch Boyer, had struck a student with his hand on the bus at around 3:30 PM.  The subsequent investigation revealed that Boyer did strike the child victim. 

Boyer turned himself in to State Police on 12/16/23.  He was cited and released to appear in Franklin County Court on 1/30/24 at 8:30 AM for the charges of Simple Assault and Cruelty to a Child. 

The bus company associated with this incident is Terricel Transit out of Swanton, Vermont.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:     1/30/24  8:30 AM    

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

