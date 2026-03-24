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New Haven Barracks- DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B5001195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                           

STATION:  New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 3/23/2026 at 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dewey Rd, Salisbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Morgan Delorme                                               

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/23/2026, at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash occurring on Dewey Rd in the Town of Salisbury, Vermont.  Investigation revealed Morgan Delorme (29) had operated his vehicle in a manner that caused him to exit the roadway, where he crashed and subsequently fled the scene. Troopers ultimately located Delorme at a residence in the area, where indicators of impairment were observed. Delorme was subsequently placed into custody without issue and transported to the City of Vergennes Police Department for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/2026 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

VCVCS: Pending

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New Haven Barracks- DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

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