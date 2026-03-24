New Haven Barracks- DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5001195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 3/23/2026 at 1919 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dewey Rd, Salisbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Negligent Operation, Leaving the scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Morgan Delorme
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/23/2026, at approximately 1919 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash occurring on Dewey Rd in the Town of Salisbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed Morgan Delorme (29) had operated his vehicle in a manner that caused him to exit the roadway, where he crashed and subsequently fled the scene. Troopers ultimately located Delorme at a residence in the area, where indicators of impairment were observed. Delorme was subsequently placed into custody without issue and transported to the City of Vergennes Police Department for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
VCVCS: Pending
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.