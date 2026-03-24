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Traffic alert – i89 SB mm 91.8 (Exit 16)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I89 SB at mm 91.8 (just north of Exit 16 in Colchester) has both lanes shut down as crews work to pull a pickup and trailer out of a ditch. 


This incident is expected to only last for a short while, maybe 10-15 minutes, and updates will be provided as they are received.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

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Traffic alert – i89 SB mm 91.8 (Exit 16)

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