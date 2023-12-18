BCI A Troop East-St. Johnsbury / Armed Robbery, Request for information









NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-East – St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/17/23 at 1304hrs

LOCATION: Lyndon

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Nick’s Gas N Go

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 590 Main Street Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/17/23, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI A Troop responded to the Nick’s Gas N Go Store located at 590 Main Street Lyndon, VT for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm in an attempt to steals cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748 3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE:

COURT:

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: