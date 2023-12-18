BCI A Troop East-St. Johnsbury / Armed Robbery, Request for information
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4009269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. David Robillard
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-East – St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/17/23 at 1304hrs
LOCATION: Lyndon
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Nick’s Gas N Go
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 590 Main Street Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/17/23, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks and Detectives from the VT State Police BCI A Troop responded to the Nick’s Gas N Go Store located at 590 Main Street Lyndon, VT for an armed robbery. Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm in an attempt to steals cash from the store. No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information on the incident or attached images is asked to contact VT State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802 748 3111 or they can provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE:
COURT:
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: