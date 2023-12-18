World AIDS Day Livestream Highlights Federal Activities

World AIDS Day is truly a time when we come together and reflect upon not only those we’ve lost, but those living with HIV, and also our progress in HIV care, treatment, and prevention, and research.

– Harold Phillips

“Our theme of Remember and Commit gives us this opportunity to think about all of those pioneers […] who have meant so much to us and also those [who] we’ve lost that help fuel our continued passion for this work.” The White House’s Harold Phillips shared this sentiment during a livestreamed post-World AIDS Day conversation on Monday, December 4, highlighting federal activities supporting this global day of remembrance.





Harold was joined by our facilitator, Caroline Talev, Senior Management Analyst in HHS' Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) and Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) for the event. In the conversation, Harold shared recent ways that the Biden-Harris Administration continues to support the implementation of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) and efforts to end the HIV epidemic, including:

