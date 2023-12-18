Submit Release
First R&D Management Workshop 2024 for researchers in Oceania

Oceania researchers involved in exciting research on R&D and innovation management, strategy, and policy are to benefit from a new R&D Management Workshop to be held in Australia on 14-15 March 2024. The event is hosted by The Discipline of Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Sydney Business School, together with RADMA and R&D Management Journal.

R&D Management Workshop 2024

Thursday–Friday, 14-15 March 2024, at The University of Sydney, Australia

The workshop aims to support networking between R&D and innovation management scholars  and to provide prospective authors with an understanding of the R&D Management journal’s aims and topics of interest.

The two-day workshop will include both a scholarly and a social program, including keynote plenaries and variety of sessions, as well as lunches, coffee breaks, and a joint workshop dinner and networking.

This call for papers includes everything you need to know, including information on the organizers, the provisional program, how to submit a research paper outline, workshop fees, and submission and registration deadlines.

Potential workshop topics

  • Digital technologies and data
  • Multilateral collaborations, ecosystems and platforms
  • Social and environmental sustainability
  • The next frontiers of Open Innovation (OI)
  • Ethics and transparency in innovation
  • R&D in the age of automation and robotics
  • Policy implications for global R&D collaborations

 

To submit a paper outline please email: [email protected] with copy to [email protected] (use the subject line “R&D Management Workshop”).

