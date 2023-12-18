First R&D Management Workshop 2024 for researchers in Oceania
Oceania researchers involved in exciting research on R&D and innovation management, strategy, and policy are to benefit from a new R&D Management Workshop to be held in Australia on 14-15 March 2024. The event is hosted by The Discipline of Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Sydney Business School, together with RADMA and R&D Management Journal.
R&D Management Workshop 2024
Thursday–Friday, 14-15 March 2024, at The University of Sydney, Australia
The workshop aims to support networking between R&D and innovation management scholars and to provide prospective authors with an understanding of the R&D Management journal’s aims and topics of interest.
The two-day workshop will include both a scholarly and a social program, including keynote plenaries and variety of sessions, as well as lunches, coffee breaks, and a joint workshop dinner and networking.
This call for papers includes everything you need to know, including information on the organizers, the provisional program, how to submit a research paper outline, workshop fees, and submission and registration deadlines.
Potential workshop topics
- Digital technologies and data
- Multilateral collaborations, ecosystems and platforms
- Social and environmental sustainability
- The next frontiers of Open Innovation (OI)
- Ethics and transparency in innovation
- R&D in the age of automation and robotics
- Policy implications for global R&D collaborations
To submit a paper outline please email: [email protected] with copy to [email protected] (use the subject line “R&D Management Workshop”).