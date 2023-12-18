First R&D Management Workshop 2024 for researchers in Oceania

R&D Management Workshop 2024

Thursday–Friday, 14-15 March 2024, at The University of Sydney, Australia

The workshop aims to support networking between R&D and innovation management scholars and to provide prospective authors with an understanding of the R&D Management journal’s aims and topics of interest.

The two-day workshop will include both a scholarly and a social program, including keynote plenaries and variety of sessions, as well as lunches, coffee breaks, and a joint workshop dinner and networking.

This call for papers includes everything you need to know, including information on the organizers, the provisional program, how to submit a research paper outline, workshop fees, and submission and registration deadlines.

Potential workshop topics

Digital technologies and data

Multilateral collaborations, ecosystems and platforms

Social and environmental sustainability

The next frontiers of Open Innovation (OI)

Ethics and transparency in innovation

R&D in the age of automation and robotics

Policy implications for global R&D collaborations

To submit a paper outline please email: [email protected] with copy to [email protected] (use the subject line “R&D Management Workshop”).