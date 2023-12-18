Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,180 in the last 365 days.

Zuci Systems announces Annapoorani Venkatram as Vice President of Finance

Zuci Systems

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuci Systems, a digital consulting and solutions firm, today announced the appointment of Annapoorani Venkatram as Vice President of Finance.

Over a nearly 20-year career, Annapoorani held a pivotal position at Cognizant for a decade, where she played a foundational role in the Corporate Management Reporting System. Her contributions extended to heading Offshore FP&A roles across multiple Business Units, fostering a deep understanding of Business Planning, Forecasting, Creative Analytics, P&L Management, Pricing, Contract Negotiations, M&A, Audit, Stakeholder Management, and Operations Support.

Before her time at Cognizant, Annapoorani contributed her skills and insights to Siemens Healthcare Division & Wipro Limited, India, where she played a significant role in their commercial activities and shaping the landscape of Business Finance (FP&A) processes for F&A / HRO customers.

"Annapoorani’s wealth of experience and strategic insights in corporate finance will undoubtedly contribute to Zuci's continued growth and success. We look forward to leveraging Annapoorani's expertise as we navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry," said, Vasudevan Swaminathan, Founder and CEO, Zuci Systems.

Annapoorani's multifaceted experience and expertise in financial management, coupled with a history of driving efficiency and innovation, make her a valuable asset to Zuci's leadership team.

“After spending like 2 decades in different companies, I am excited about this chapter of my career,” said Annapoorani. “I will be part of a growth story and this stint in my career will be penned with lot of, opportunities, accomplishments, nurturing young minds, transformations and above all great amount of learning for myself. I am truly excited about this journey.”



About Zuci Systems

Established in the year 2016, Zuci (pr.shu-chi) Systems is a new-age digital transformation enabler with distinct difference basis its engineering capabilities spanning digital engineering, quality engineering and data science & analytics. The US-based company has global presence in North America, Europe and India with over 500 Zengineers delivering exceptional user experience. The company has niche focus on BFSI and Healthcare verticals and also works with Independent Software Vendors to co-develop customer-centric products leveraging Zuci’s extensive expertise in product development and engineering methodologies.

For more information, visit www.zucisystems.com

Ms. Lini Susan John
Zuci Systems
+1 4693201156
lini.sj@zucisystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Zuci Systems announces Annapoorani Venkatram as Vice President of Finance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more