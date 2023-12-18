Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Athens County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio University Foundation - Russ Research Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Bedford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hardin McDonald Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hocking Village of Laurelville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Western Holmes County Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jackson Jackson County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Concord Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Licking Newark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Village of Gratiot
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Newark Granville Community Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Basic Audit
Logan Village of Belle Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas University of Toledo Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Youngstown State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Meigs Meigs County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Meigs County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs County
Special Audit
1/1/2021 TO 11/11/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Mercer Mercer County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Monroe Village of Woodsfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Sinclair Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Village of Dresden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Put-In-Bay Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Paulding Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Village of New Lexington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Shelby County Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit University of Akron Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Washington Newport Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures

