Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Athens County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Athens County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio University Foundation - Russ Research Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2022 TO 3/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Bedford Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|The Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Physicians, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|JobsOhio Compliance & Control Report
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hardin
|McDonald Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hocking
|Village of Laurelville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Western Holmes County Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jackson
|Jackson County Combined General Health District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Concord Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Newark Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Village of Gratiot
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Newark Granville Community Authority
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Village of Belle Center
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|University of Toledo Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Central Processing Facility
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Meigs County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs County
Special Audit
1/1/2021 TO 11/11/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Mercer
|Mercer County Educational Service Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Village of Woodsfield
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Village of Dresden
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Put-In-Bay Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Paulding
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Village of New Lexington
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble
|Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Shelby County Libraries
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|University of Akron Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Economic Development and Finance Alliance of Tuscarawas County
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Washington
|Newport Water and Sewer District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures