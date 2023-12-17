Secretary Carlos Del Toro Released the Following 2023 Holiday Message to the Force

Hello everyone and happy holidays!

My wife Betty and I wish all of our Sailors, Marines, civilians, and their families a very happy, safe, and healthy holiday season.

We should all reflect on the accomplishments of the past year and express gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice that define our Navy-Marine Corps team.

Let's continue to celebrate the values that make our Navy-Marine Corps Team strong - honor, courage, and commitment. These values guide our mission to recruit, train, equip, organize, and deliver combat-ready naval forces to deter, and if necessary, win conflicts and wars through sustained forward naval presence in support of the joint force.

Your contributions are vital to our success, and Betty and I want to thank you for the unique talents and skills you all bring to make up the Department of the Navy.

As we enjoy the holidays, we must remember our Sailors and Marines who are deployed away from their loved ones. We are grateful for your unwavering dedication to duty. May the holiday season bring you and your families joy and a renewed sense of purpose, as we look ahead to the opportunities that the coming year will bring.

Thank you for your service, commitment, and the sacrifices you make every day to ensure the safety and security of our Nation. From my family to yours, best wishes for a joyful holiday season.

Released by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.