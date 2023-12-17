St. Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges & Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009264

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2023 at approximately 1026 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 / Village Rd (Corinth VT) near the East Corinth Village Store

VIOLATIONS:

-Negligent Operation

-Crashes; Duty to Stop

-Aggravated Operation without Consent of Owner

-Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Unknown (Operator of Vehicle)

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

ACCUSED: Zachary James (Passenger)

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester/Burlington

VICTIM: Glenn Walker

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported crash where one of the operators fled the scene. Glenn Walker was operating his vehicle on VT Route 25 when another vehicle entered the highway from Village Road and struck him.

A short time later the vehicle that fled the scene was located approximately 1/4 mile away, parked in a residential driveway. The operator was believed to have fled on foot or was picked up by another motorist. Another occupant of the vehicle was identified as Zachary James of Burlington. Troopers determined the vehicle was stolen out of Burlington, Vermont and was painted black to disguise it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the operator or witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Photographs of the stolen vehicle are attached to this press release.

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by using this link: https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov