Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,756 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3006318

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Berlin                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/23 at 1251

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road. Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Eaton                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

VICTIM: Donald Trombley

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/14/23 at 1251, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Donald Trombley to report he went into contract with a Ryan Eaton for home improvements at a property in Calais. After further investigation it was determined Eaton had committed the offense of Home Improvement Fraud.

 

Eaton was subsequently cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Home Improvement Fraud. Eaton was cited to appear on 1/4/24 at 0830.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/24 at 0830           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  NO  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more