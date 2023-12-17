Berlin Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3006318
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/14/23 at 1251
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road. Calais, VT
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Ryan Eaton
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
VICTIM: Donald Trombley
AGE: 80
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/14/23 at 1251, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Donald Trombley to report he went into contract with a Ryan Eaton for home improvements at a property in Calais. After further investigation it was determined Eaton had committed the offense of Home Improvement Fraud.
Eaton was subsequently cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Home Improvement Fraud. Eaton was cited to appear on 1/4/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.