Berlin Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006318

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/14/23 at 1251

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bliss Road. Calais, VT

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: Ryan Eaton

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

VICTIM: Donald Trombley

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/14/23 at 1251, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Donald Trombley to report he went into contract with a Ryan Eaton for home improvements at a property in Calais. After further investigation it was determined Eaton had committed the offense of Home Improvement Fraud.

Eaton was subsequently cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court to answer to the charges of Home Improvement Fraud. Eaton was cited to appear on 1/4/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/24 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.