Emotional Mastery: Connie Brannan's New Book 'Designer Feelings®' Revolutionizes Self-Help

This book isn't just about understanding emotions; it's informing readers about the existence of tools to actively craft them to enrich every aspect of your life.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP proudly announces the launch of "Designer Feelings®," a groundbreaking book by renowned hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, CHt. This transformative work introduces readers to the art of shaping their emotional responses for a fulfilling and empowered life.
"Designer Feelings®" is more than just a book; it's a journey into the heart of emotional intelligence. Drawing from the depths of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Connie Brannan presents an innovative approach to personal development. The book is about a process of selecting and cultivating desired and useful emotions, akin to an artist choosing and blending colors for a painting.
"This book isn't just about understanding emotions; it's informing readers about the existence of tools to actively craft them to enrich every aspect of your life," says Brannan. "With 'Designer Feelings®,' readers learn how mastery of their emotional states leads to behavioral changes, more fulfilling relationships, enhanced career prospects, and an overall improvement in well-being."
"Designer Feelings®" is filled with insightful strategies, and eye-opening real-life success stories making it a must-read for anyone seeking to enhance their emotional landscape.
Connie Brannan, CHt., brings her wealth of experience and knowledge in hypnotherapy and NLP to the pages of "Designer Feelings®." Her engaging, conversational, and inspirational writing style makes complex concepts accessible and enjoyable for readers of all backgrounds.
"Designer Feelings®" is now available for purchase on Amazon. Embrace this opportunity to transform your life with the power of chosen emotions.
For more information, visit https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net. The book is available here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CQBCVBMS
About the Author: Connie Brannan, CHt., is a certified clinical hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP ®, with a passion for helping people achieve positive change in their lives. With her extensive experience and unique approach, she has become a respected figure in the field of personal development. In addition to her clinical hypnotherapy practice, Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, https://www.mindworkshynosis.net, she also owns and operates a Washington State Licensed Career school, Mindworks NLP. https://www.seattlenlptraining.com
