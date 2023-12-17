Two Men Arrested for Carrying Illegal Firearms in Southwest
The Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce two men have been arrested for carrying illegal firearms in Southwest, DC.
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Officers were in the area of the 700 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest, when they heard the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived on the scene to investigate, a security officer who also heard the gunshots provided a lookout for two men who fled the scene. The officers were able to apprehend both men and both were found to be in possession of a handgun.
On Sunday, December 17, 2023, 28-year-old D’Montre Gay of Temple Hills, MD, and 42-year-old Micah Cosby of Riverdale, MD, were arrested for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. D’Montre Gay was additionally charged with Destruction of Property and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
CCN:23203954