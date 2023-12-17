New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5004887

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

ACCUSED: Tammy Jackson

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/15/23, at approximately 1749 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks responded to a family fight in the Town of Salisbury. Through investigation, Troopers determined Tammy Jackson (44) of Salisbury committed the offenses of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Jackson was taken into custody on 12/16/23 and transported to the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks for processing. After processing, Jackson was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal division on 12/18/23.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.