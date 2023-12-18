Ad-Free AI Chat Android App Releases Support for Google's Free Gemini Pro API

Ad-Free AI Chat from Google Play on Android

PORTLAND, OR, USA, December 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- CompanionLink Software has released Gemini Pro™ API support for the Ad-Free AI Chat app on the Google Play Store. This may be the first Gemini Pro App to provide free access to the API released a few days ago. The AI Chat app provides voice input, voice output, and a command interface in an app without ads."We are thrilled to have a tool on Google Play™ today that allows people completely free access to Google's new Gemini Pro AI model," said Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink Software. "Our goal is to empower people to learn how to program AI Chat, create custom commands, and engage the power of AI for personal growth and work-related projects."Since chat APIs like GPT-3are paid, the Ad-Free app functions as a pass-through where customers purchase credits as needed. As the name implies, there are no obnoxious pop-up or video ads. The app is free to download and was initially released with support for OpenAI's GPT 3.5 turbo model. The app gives about 10 minutes of chat as a default, more than nearly every other AI App on the Pay Store. A new customer gets 1000 credits for Chat just by registering it, which will last most people 20-30 minutes. Since Google announced last week that its Gemini Pro model is free until February 1, Ad Free AI Chat is passing on Gemini Pro access without any charge for it. For the next 45 days, anyone can use Gemini Pro Chat without any cost.The Ad-Free AI Chat app is also unique in that it uses a command interface that allows customers to create their own commands . This enables people to engage the AI engine with pre-set instructions. Once a command is built, it can be run with just a tap. So people can automate daily tasks, research or other projects easily, and then use it over and over without needing to re-type it. This command interface is unique a month Chat Apps.When used for work projects, Ad-Free AI Chat makes it very easy to create letters, documents, blog posts and marketing writing. Once the content is created, it can be shared to email or pasted into a document editing app by long-pressing on the content. This allows Android Auto customers to create documents while they wait in traffic and then use them when they arrive at their office.CompanionLink's app comes pre-set with a number of exciting and fun Commands for customers to try. This includes commands for storytelling, trivia games, language tutoring, and recipe advice. AI Chat can play role-based games, and the app contains commands for Dungeons and Dragons, language phrases, and even Hunt the Wumpus.Ad-Free AI Chat is a free download from the Google Play Store for Android phones and tablets. It is available today and can be downloaded in seconds. CompanionLink provides email technical support during normal office hours of 7am-3:30 pm Pacific Time on weekdays. For more information, visit https://adfreeaichat.com About CompanionLink SoftwareCompanionLink Software specializes in data synchronization solutions from PC to Phone and has a variety of Apps available for Android and iPhone. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and reliable performance, CompanionLink’s products are featured at their main website https://www.companionlink.com , DejaOffice https://www.dejaoffice.com , Easy AI Checker https://easyaichecker.com and Ad-Free AI Chat https://adfreeaichat.com Ad-Free AI Chat is a trademark of CompanionLink Software Inc. ChatGPT, GPT-3, GPT-4 are registered trademarks of OpenAI LP. Gemini Pro, Bard and Android are trademarks of Google, LLC.

