Right Lane Closure on US 11 South, in Berkeley County, Beginning Sunday, December 17, 2023

The right lane will be closed on US 11 South (Winchester Avenue), in Martinsburg, Berkeley County, at the intersection with WV 45 (Apple Harvest Drive), beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday December 17, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Friday, December 22, 2023, to allow for the installation of pipe. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

