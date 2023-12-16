Right Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Monday, December 18, 2023

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Martinsburg, Berkeley County, from the intersection with US 11 to the intersection with New York Avenue, beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 18, 2023, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, to allow for the installation of overhead sign structures. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​