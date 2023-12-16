Submit Release
Emergency Keawe Street drain line replacement begins Sunday, Dec. 17

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this announcement for work on the County of Maui’s Emergency Keawe Street Drain Line Replacement project. 

There will be an alternating, single lane closure on Keawe Street/Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000), beginning Sunday, Dec. 17, through Friday, January 5, 2024, as contractors replace drain lines across the highway that were damaged in the Lahaina wildfires.  

This will be a full week of nightly closures beginning Sunday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. All remaining work for the emergency drain line replacements is scheduled as follows:  

  • Tuesday, Dec. 26, 8:30 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 27, 5 a.m. 
  • Thursday, Dec. 28, 8:30 p.m. to Friday, Dec. 29, 5 a.m. 
  • Thursday, Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 5, 5 a.m. 

Traffic from each direction will alternate contraflow through the remaining open lane. Both lanes will reopen to traffic during daytime hours. 

Please note, this project is being performed by the County of Maui. For up-to-date closure information for the Emergency Keawe Street Drain Line Replacement, please call the project hotline at 808-441-9724.  

HDOT will notify the public of any closures relating to this project that intersects with our roadway, Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000). For HDOT Maui lane closures, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/maui/ 

 

 

