Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.15.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Juan Cruz, of Santa Clara, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where he has served since 2022. Cruz has been Superintendent of the Franklin-McKinley School District since 2015. He was Associate Superintendent of Educational Services at the East Side Union High School District from 1997 to 2015. Cruz earned a Master of Education degree in High School Teacher Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science from San Jose State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cruz is a Democrat.

David Simmons, of Ventura, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing, where he has served since 2020. Simmons has served as Assistant Superintendent at the Goleta Union School District since 2017. He was Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services at the Ventura County Office of Education from 2005 to 2017. Simmons was a high school mathematics Teacher at the Ventura Unified School District from 1989 to 2005. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Northridge and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Simmons is a Republican.

Danielle Brazell, of Sacramento, has been appointed Executive Director of the California Arts Council. Brazell has been a Consultant with Super Creative Strategies and an Instructor for Claremont Graduate University since 2023. Brazell was General Manager at the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs from 2014 to 2022. She was Executive Director of Arts for LA from 2006 to 2014. Brazell was a Strategic Partner with the Los Angeles County Arts Commission from 2006 to 2014. She held several positions with the Screen Actors Guild Foundation from 1998 to 2006, including Director of Special Projects. Brazell was Artistic Director for Highways Performance Space and Gallery from 1999 to 2004, where she was also House Manager from 1993 to 1998. Brazell was a Membership Coordinator with the 18th Street Arts Center from 1993 to 1998. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $175,704. Brazell is a Democrat.

James “Jay” Epstein, of Ukiah, has been appointed to the 12th District Agricultural Association, Redwood Empire Fair Board of Directors. Epstein has been President of Jay Epstein Insurance Agency Inc., a State Farm Agency, since 2010. He was Agency Intern for State Farm Insurance from 2008 to 2010. Epstein was Co-Founder and Vice President of JL Epstein Inc. dba Leap Lending from 2001 to 2008. He was Vice President of Business Development for the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce in 2008. Epstein was Business Development Manager for Xetus Corporation in 2008. He was Area Sales Manager for Pinnacle Financial from 2005 to 2007. Epstein was Regional Sales Manager for First Source Funding Group from 2004 to 2005. Epstein served at the rank of E-5 in the U.S. Navy from 1989 to 1994. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Epstein earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. He is a Democrat.

Collin Greene, of Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the 19th District Agricultural Association, Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition Board of Directors. Greene has been Chief Financial Officer at ShipHawk since 2017. He was Vice President of Impact Telecom from 2014 to 2017. Greene was Global Finance & Operations Controller at QAD from 2010 to 2014. He was Controller at TMC Communications from 2007 to 2010. Greene earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Master of Business Administration degree in International Business from California Lutheran University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. He is a Democrat.

Eddie Vegaalban, of Rocklin, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Vegaalban has been a Security Consultant at 3D Visions since 2000. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education/Pre-Physical Therapy from California State University, Chico. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vegaalban is a Republican.

Hipolito Angel Cerros, of Lindsay, has been appointed to the 24th District Agricultural Association, Tulare County Fair Board of Directors. Cerros has been Mayor of the City of Lindsay since 2022. He was a Senior Policy Advisor for Dream for America and Community Outreach Specialist for the United We Lead Foundation in 2023. He was a Project Intern for the U.S. Conference of Mayors in 2022. Cerros was a Legislative Intern in the California State Senate in 2022. He is a member of the Tulare County Regional Transit Agency and the East Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Cerros is a Democrat.

Debra Dommen, of Napa, has been appointed to the 25th District Agricultural Association, Napa Town and Country Fair Board of Directors. Dommen has been Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs at Treasury Wine Estates since 2010. She was Executive Director of Winegrowers of Napa County from 2002 to 2010. Dommen was Senior Consultant for the California State Assembly Select Committee on California’s Wine Industry from 2000 to 2002. She was California Sales Manager for Ravenswood Winery from 1997 to 1999. Dommen was a Sales and Marketing Assistant for Chateau Montelena Winery from 1995 to 1996. She was Retail Sales Manager for Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars from 1994 to 1995. Dommen was a Wine Sales Consultant for Winewrights from 1991 to 1993. She is Chair of WineAmerica and a board member of the Wine Institute, the Napa Chamber of Commerce and the Northern California Chapter Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Dommen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Biola University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Golden Gate University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dommen is a Democrat.

