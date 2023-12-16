Submit Release
Agents seize over $370k in cocaine at Highway 86 checkpoint

INDIO, Calif- El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen for attempting to smuggle cocaine through the U.S. Border Patrol’s Highway 86 checkpoint early Saturday evening.

On December 9, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., a black sedan approached the primary inspection area of the checkpoint. Agents’ suspicions were raised during the inspection and the driver was referred to a secondary inspection area for further investigation.

A K-9 unit operating in the secondary inspection area, trained to detect concealed people and narcotics, alerted to the vehicle’s rear driver side. Agents discovered an aftermarket compartment containing 10 vacuum-sealed packages upon further examination. Agents tested the contents of the packages and confirmed the presence of cocaine.

 

The total weight of the cocaine was 26 pounds with an estimated street value of $374,400.00.

 

“This white powder is not indicative of the Christmas Spirit. In fact, old Kris Kringle himself would be most unhappy at the actions of this vile criminal,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Another great job by Indio agents as they absolutely wreck drug smugglers.”

The driver, a 30-year-old female U.S. citizen, along with the vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

