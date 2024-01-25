Sophie Love Drops First Single "Let's Runaway"
Teen singer songwriter Sophie Love releases her first single, "Let's Runaway", which she wrote with John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay.
I was thrilled to be named "Rising Star" by the Nashville Music Awards 2023.”PAHRUMP, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To hear Sophie Love sing her bluesy tune with a slight country feel, "Let's Runaway" is an experience to remember. This 18 year old sings her song from the heart. With her unique voice and her own sound, Sophie Love enjoys entertaining her audience.
— Sophie Love
"Let's Runaway" is based on an experience with a close girl friend talking about each other's problems and wishing they could both just run away from all their trials and tribulations. A normal kind of conversation for teenagers to have. A way for them to get to know each other better.
An ambitious endeavor, "Let's Runaway" is written by Sophie Love, John Michael Ferrari, and Pepper Jay, produced by Pepper Jay, and recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group in Nashville in 2023. For this, Sophie Love's first professional recording of. one of her original songs, she worked with some of the best studio musicians in Nashville: Eli Beaird on bass, Troy Lancaster on electric guitar, Evan Hutchings on drums, Pat McGraph on acoustic guitar, Billy Noble on keys, and Andy Ellison on steel guitar. And, she had the advantage of tracking engineer Jim DeBlanc, and vocal and mix engineer Rob Lane.
"I was thrilled to be named "Rising Star" by the Nashville Music Awards 2023." Sophie Love
Currently seeking a record label contract, Sophie Love is forever tuning her performance by touring with her coach and co-writer John Michael Ferrari. They are heading for a Smoky Mountain Tour March 7th - 18th.. For tour schedule, visit: https://johnmichaelferrari.com/tour/
Sophie Love is just now building her professional social media.
"Let's Runaway" is available on all music platforms.
Pepper Jay
Cappy Records
+1 775-209-2702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Lets Runaway