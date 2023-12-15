Connectivity funding application intake opens Jan. 8

CANADA, December 15 - The third intake of the Connecting Communities BC (CCBC) funding program will open for applications on Jan. 8, 2024.

In March 2022, the governments of B.C. and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million, each contributing $415 million toward high-speed connectivity infrastructure projects in rural and remote areas.

Through the CCBC program, the Province aims to provide all remaining underserved households and First Nations communities with access to high-speed internet by 2027. This program fulfils a call to action in the Declaration Act Action Plan.

Eligible applicants can apply for funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet to households in specific areas of interest in the province that do not have access to internet speeds of at least 50 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speed and 10 Mbps upload speed.

This intake is open to First Nations-led or First Nations-supported projects in any area of the province. Otherwise, areas of interest for Intake 3 will target connectivity gaps and remote areas in the northeast, northwest and along the central and north coast, including parts of Haida Gwaii and northwestern Vancouver Island.

Areas of interest are outlined in the application guide available online: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20601/20601-63737

Intake 3 will be open until March 14, 2024. Subsequent intakes will be launched until the program has achieved its connectivity goals.

The Connecting Communities BC program completed two intakes between September 2022 and February 2023. Project applications from previous intakes are in review, with approved projects expected to be announced in a short time.

