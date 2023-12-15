Submit Release
Sentenced to life in prison as teens, two L.A. County men declared innocent on same day

Wednesday’s rulings marked the sixth and seventh exonerations of wrongful convictions under Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who said he has tried to shift the culture of his office’s conviction integrity unit to explore potential problems with old cases rather than defending past victories.

