Florida Highway Patrol Celebrates Graduation of 152nd Basic Recruit Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) proudly celebrated the graduation of 21 troopers from the 152nd Basic Recruit Class today.

Graduates completed 29 weeks of training, equivalent to 770 hours, beginning on June 5, 2023. Training included high liability classes, defensive tactics, firearms, vehicle operations, and first aid.

The 152nd class included five military veterans representing the Army, Air Force, and the United States Marine Corps. Five graduates came from proud law enforcement families.

“Today, we celebrate not only the twenty-one (21) new State Troopers, but also their families and friends who have supported them during this rigorous endeavor,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner.

“The FHP academy is demanding, and so is the role of a law enforcement officer. The graduates will undoubtedly face challenges, but they are well equipped to face any obstacles that come their way. They have the support of our Governor, who leads the most law enforcement-friendly state in the nation along with the respect and trust of their leadership, knowing that we are behind them.”

“I am proud to welcome this new and diverse graduating class of troopers into the FHP family,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II.

“These Troopers have answered a call and dedicate themselves to protecting citizens and visitors of Florida in a considerate, ethical, and respectful manner. Upholding FHP’s core values with bravery, they enforce the law, keep the peace and serve their community.”

State Representative Taylor Yarkosky from the Florida House of Representatives delivered the keynote speech and received a certificate of appreciation for his support and service to the 152nd FHP Basic Recruit Class.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Ron DeSantis, Anastasios Kamoutsas provided remarks and thanked the class and FHP for their courage, bravery and protecting Florida families and visitors from harm.

State Troopers, known as Florida’s finest, are motivated, hard-working law enforcement officers specializing in traffic safety and enforcement, traffic crash investigation, narcotic interdiction, detection, and apprehension of impaired drivers, and searching for missing, wanted, trafficked and undocumented individuals. The women and men patrol Florida using state–of–the–art training, equipment, technology, and resources to enhance their abilities.

Troopers from the 152nd graduating class are officially sworn in by FHP Colonel Gary Howze II.

Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.

Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the FHP. Opportunities and openings are statewide. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit BeATrooper.com.

