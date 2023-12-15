55 Newly Renovated Affordable Housing Units Open in Saskatoon to Support Low Income Families

CANADA, December 16 - Released on December 15, 2023

Saskatoon families in need have access to newly renovated affordable housing units, thanks to a $13.04 million investment from the provincial and federal governments.

The announcement was made today by Saskatoon Churchill-Wildwood MLA Lisa Lambert, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky alongside representatives from the Saskatoon Housing Authority to officially welcome tenants into their newly renovated homes.

The opening marks the completion of renovations to 55 family social housing units. Originally built in 1961, the units received renovations including reconfiguration of space to accommodate larger families, energy efficiency improvements, as well as the addition of accessibility features in two units.

Funding of $13.04 million was provided for the project through the National Housing Strategy (NHS) - Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI).

“We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and wellbeing of people in our province," Makowsky said. "Our government continues to work with the Government of Canada through the National Housing Strategy to modernize and improve in-demand social housing across the province."

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The CMHC-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments.

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

