Luray Peanut Co. expanding operations in Hampton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Luray Peanut Co., a producer of packaged boiled peanuts, today announced plans to expand its operations in Hampton County. The company’s $5.25 million investment will create 16 new jobs.

Luray Peanut Co.’s original recipe and Cajun boiled peanut products are available for purchase in convenience stores, grocery stores and stadiums.

Located at 973 Main Street in Varnville, Luray Peanut Co. is moving a portion of its current manufacturing to South Carolina to expand its footprint and allow for the production of new product lines.

The expansion is expected to be complete by December 2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Hampton County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are looking forward to moving a portion of our business into South Carolina. This will allow us to be able to create and expand on new and existing product lines. We are grateful for the continued support from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. We look forward to bringing our peanut products home.” -Luray Peanut Co. Chief Executive Officer Lauren Marcinkoski

“We are elated that Luray Peanut Co. is expanding its presence in South Carolina and building upon the strength of the state’s agribusiness industry. Boiled peanuts have long been a staple of South Carolina culture, and we welcome Luray Peanut Co.’s additional business.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Luray Peanut Co. on this expansion into new product lines. The agribusiness industry in South Carolina has always been integral to our economy, from small businesses to large-scale operations. We value Luray Peanut Co.’s decision to grow its company in our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Luray was already a South Carolina agribusiness success story, and by moving their processing in-house and into the state, they’re creating new opportunities for South Carolina peanut producers. We’re proud to support this important step forward for a local business.” -South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Hampton County welcomes Luray Peanut Company’s expansion in our community. Each job created is important to us because it represents an opportunity. This announcement means 16 families will have a brighter future in the coming year. We look forward to working with Luray Peanut Co. and enjoying their delicious products as well!” -Hampton County Council Chairman Noah Alexander

“Luray Peanut Co. is another great agribusiness locating in the SouthernCarolina Alliance region, and we appreciate their investment in the people of Hampton County. We are proud that this fine company will be producing their popular food products here in our part of South Carolina.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

FIVE FAST FACTS