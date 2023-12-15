Carolina Structural Systems establishes first South Carolina operation in Anderson County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carolina Structural Systems, a manufacturer of structural wood component systems, is establishing its first South Carolina operation in Anderson County. The $4.7 million investment will create 60 new jobs.

Carolina Structural Systems is a family-owned business that supplies fabricated wood components and engineered wood products for single and multi-family homes, and light commercial projects. The company opened its first facility in Star, North Carolina in 2016. To better serve the Upstate South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia markets, the company purchased and is expanding a 30,000-square-foot building located at 909 Amity Road in Anderson.

Operations will be online by the end of this year.

QUOTES

“We are proud of our growth and expansion and particularly proud to have decided to make this expansion in the Upstate. The stable construction industry and healthy workforce have us very excited to be part of this beautiful area. Everyone in South Carolina and, specifically, Anderson has made this decision easy for us.” -Carolina Structural Systems General Manager David Green

"With its strong manufacturing reputation, South Carolina is the ideal place for Carolina Structural Systems to establish its new operations. We congratulate them on opening this new facility and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina offers a pro-business climate that fosters success. We are pleased that Carolina Structural Systems is expanding into our state as it builds a framework for serving the Southeast.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“I am so excited to see new investment, new jobs and better opportunities coming to this part of Anderson County. I have no doubt that Carolina Structural Systems will find that our workforce goes above and beyond the call of duty and will be proud partners in making this investment a tremendous success.” -Anderson County Council District Two Councilman Glenn Davis

FIVE FAST FACTS