Maine DOE Update – December 15, 2023

In front of hundreds of fourth and fifth grade students at Bangor’s Fairmont School, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), I’m Your Neighbor Books, the Maine Community Foundation, the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, and school officials announced the delivery of 900 books featuring immigrant and new American families for all Bangor schools. The books contained in these Welcoming Libraries are shelved on Maine-made book carts and promote themes of diversity, immigration, and creating welcoming environments for all.| More

Commissioner Pender Makin met with the inaugural class of the Future Teachers Academy at Westbrook High School this week. The Academy allows students to explore the teaching profession while still in high school. The experience includes a faculty-directed seminar to explore issues around teaching and education and field-based experiences in school settings. Students spend time every week with a host teacher and prepare and teach their own lesson plans. | More

After months of collaboration between Wabanaki advisors and educators from across the state, under the direction of the Wabanaki Studies Specialist, Brianne Lolar (Panawahpskek), the website has been revamped to include a plethora of new resources. | More

Do you want to explore and implement innovative curriculum this spring? Are you interested in expanding your impact outside your classroom/school? The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently looking for educators to pilot MOOSE modules and would love to have your class participate! | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that Claire Ouellette, a student at Caribou High School, in Caribou, and Ryan Hafener, a student at Hampden Academy, in Hampden, were both selected for the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP). | More

What started as a focus on decreasing chronic absenteeism among students, increasing literacy initiatives that involved families, and a long-term look at how to undo the distancing between schools and their families caused by COVID-19 precautions, turned into a slew of wonderful traditions that will help build stronger connections with families for years to come at Cushing Community School. | More

In an effort to introduce students to a more hands-on outdoor learning experience at Upper Kennebec Valley High School, Mr. Davis’s Maine Woodsmen course and Mr. Atwood’s Wildlife Studies course collaborated in spending an entire day in the woods dedicated to exploring skills not otherwise practiced in a classroom. | More

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) has announced that Rebecca Wright, Assistant Principal of Ellsworth High School in Ellsworth, has been named Maine’s Assistant Principal of the Year. She will be honored by the MPA at its annual awards banquet at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | More

