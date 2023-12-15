Man Arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a man has been arrested in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred in the 500 block of Taylor Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the suspect assaulted three victims attending a social event. The victims confronted the suspect and were assaulted by the suspect. The suspect then walked towards the front of the residence and unlawfully discharged a firearm before fleeing the location in a vehicle, belonging to another victim.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, 27-year-old Tyequan Taylor, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). He was also charged with Leaving After Colliding. Detectives determined that this offense was domestic in nature.

CCN: 23138550